Maya Ali celebrates ‘Eid day 3’ in exquisite all-black look



The famous Man Mayal actress Maya Ali celebrated the third day of Eid in an exquisite all-black look.

Taking it to Instagram, Maya shared her photos that won hearts of her millions of fans.

The versatile actress paired her look with black, pink, and orange bangles and tied up her glossy long hair in a bun.

Take a sneak peak:

Alongside the post with black and red heart emoticons, she captioned, “Eid day 3…”

Within no time, her social media family appreciated the adorable look.

“Beautiful,” commented an Instagram user whereas another added, “MashaAllah.”