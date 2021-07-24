Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao enjoy table tennis with son on sets of Laal Singh Chaddha



Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao, on Friday, were spotted playing table tennis with son Azad Rao Khan at the shooting sets of Laal Singh Chaddha.

According to details, the duo is not letting their family to bear consequences of separation.

In a series of photographs gone viral on various social media platforms, both Aamir and Kiran were seen enjoying the game with son.

Moreover, Aamir was attired in a grey t-shirt, while Kiran carried an orange dress.

In addition to this, Azad Rao Khan was also captured playing table tennis with a crew member of Laal Singh Chaddha.

