AJK Muslims celebrate Eid with religious zeal, fervour

Muslims across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) celebrated the festival of Eid-ul-Azha with traditional zeal and fervour, renewing their pledge to continue acting upon the teachings of Islam.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah; progress and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK; early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands, including Palestine and Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK); and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

The Eid-ul-Azha prayer was held under set SOPs to avert the threat of the fresh spike of the novel coronavirus. The virus has spread to all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory, including the state’s metropolis Muzaffarabad, Jhelum valley, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Havaili and Neelam valley districts.

The biggest Eid congregation in the AJK capital was held at Markazi Eid gah, where hundreds of Muslims offered Eid prayer under the set SOPs. Ulema and speakers from different schools of thought delivered special sermons to highlight the significance of the day and the purpose of the sacrifice rendered by Prophet Ibrahim centuries ago.

They strongly condemned the locking of mosques and other places of worship of the Muslims in IOJK by the Indian occupational forces in an attempt to prevent the Kashmiri Muslims from offering the Eid prayers. They also condemned the ban imposed in the occupied valley over the slaughtering of sacrificial animals, including cows, and selling of beef in the wake of the recent reign of human rights abuses.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister of AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan offered Eid prayer at central Eid gah in Muzaffarabad.

Later, while talking to delegations of masses and the media, they strongly condemned the continued carnage of innocent people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian occupational forces—especially since the black day of August 5, 2019 when India scrapped the special status of the valley unilaterally, defying International norms and commitments.

They expressed full solidarity, love and affection with the freedom-loving Kashmiri brethren in their just and principled struggle for the liberation of their land from India’s clutches.

Foolproof security arrangements were made for congregations at mosques and imambargahs during the Eid prayer congregations across the AJK territory.