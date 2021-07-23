Bahawalpur police detains culprit for stealing iconic statue’s hockey

Bahawalpur: DPO’s task of stealing hockey and ball from the statue of Olympic champion Samiullah Khan in Model Town and arresting the accused within 48 hours has been accomplished.

Police launched an investigation and also collected information footage from CCTV cameras from the surrounding area. According to the police, the Police have arrested the culprit within a time span of 48 hours with the help of modern technology.

Accused Noman is a resident of Kahrorpakka and is currently residing in Bahawalpur. The accused admitted that he was very ashamed of what he had done. Further interrogation is underway.

Samiullah Khan is the hero of Pakistan, his services are endless. We must protect government property and monuments, DPO Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Said.

A Case was registered after an application from a local.