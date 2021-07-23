Spike in cases forces Sindh to renew COVID-19 restrictions from Monday

KARACHI: The imposition of coronavirus restrictions in the province of Sindh by the government has been renewed from Monday onwards keeping in view the positivity ratio that crossed the 10% mark.

Markets and shopping malls will only operate from 6am till 6pm from the coming week while grocery stores, bakeries and pharmacies will remain open at usual times.

The provincial government is reconsidering banning marriage halls again while it was also decided that shrines in the province will remain closed.

In addition, only takeaway and delivery services will be allowed in restaurants while indoor and outdoor dining will be closed.

The government has also decided that education centres will remain off across Sindh from Monday onwards, but exams will be held as per schedule.

The decision came following a meeting of the provincial coronavirus task force chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah who was informed by the health secretary that the positivity ratio was at 10.3% after Eid ul Azha.

Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi told the briefing that 85% of the patients admitted in Sindh’s hospitals were not vaccinated.

Mobile sims of unvaccinated people to be blocked

Meanwhile, the Sindh government also directed the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block the sims of all the unvaccinated people as the fourth COVID-19 wave grips the country.

Adviser to the Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab Friday tweeted that the Sindh government has decided to approach the NCOC and the PTA that mobile sims of unvaccinated people should be blocked.

#SindhGovt has decided to write to NCOC & PTA that mobile sims of unvaccinated people should be blocked — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 23, 2021