Pakistan strongly condemns Baghdad bomb blast

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned a bomb blast at a crowded market in Sadr City of Baghdad, Iraq neighbourhood yesterday which resulted in loss of 35 precious human lives and injuries to many others.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured in this heinous terrorist attack,” foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stood in solidarity with the brotherly government and people of Iraq in their fight against terrorism, it was further added