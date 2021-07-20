Looters will face defeat in AJK elections: sacm

Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the one who ran away from the country for treatment is not a leader but an absconder. In a statement, she said the Sharif family is very skilful in all sorts of jugglery and the nation also knows its expertise in forging fonts and bogus pictures to achieve political objectives. The bondmaids cannot hush up the forgery and frauds of their absconding leader as well as the so-called heir-apparent of the Sharif family, SACM said. The bondmaids have always faced defeat and humiliation on every occasion; and due to it, the bondmaids are suffering from acute depression, she added. The PML (N) has already faced embarrassment over tall claims of tendering resignations, now or never announcements and U-turns over long march claims. They have neither tendered resignations nor held a long march and the bondmaids’ condition is very pitiable, maintained the SACM. Dr Awan advised the bondmaids to speak according to their merit because defending PML (N) is beyond their ability and skills. Meanwhile, the cabal is unnerved because the people will support the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan in AJK elections, concluded SACM.













