Jemima and Maryam exchange jibes on Twitter

Recently, Jemima Goldsmith, ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif exchanged a war of words on Twitter on Tuesday, one after another while debating on politics in the country.

Jemima Goldsmith’s reaction came as a response to PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s remarks during an election campaign in which she commented on Jemima’s children with Imran Khan.

The ex-wife of the premier said that she had left Pakistan owing to the anti-semitic threats and protests here but the hate sentiment still persisted.

My kids are “being raised in the lap of the Jews,” announced ⁦@MaryamNSharif⁩ today.

I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house). But still it continues https://t.co/TGjUxfT1gC — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 19, 2021

In her tweet posted on Tuesday, Jemima deplored the tirade by Maryam Nawaz against Imran and her kids who had said that their kids were being raised by Jews.

Jemima tweeted: “I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media and politicians (and weekly death threats and protests outside my house). But still it continues.”

Responding to Jemima’s tweet, Maryam Nawaz also replied and gave a rejoinder to her. She put the blame of getting being personal on PM Khan saying it was Imran Khan who first dragged the families into politics.

Premier Imran Khan during his election campaign in Azad Kashmir taunted Maryam’s son who was playing polo for Cambridge University and Nawaz Sharif was there to watch it.

“The poor should go to jail and the powerful get NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and go park themselves abroad and watch their grandson’s polo match,” Imran said in his speech.

“This grandson who is playing polo in Britain […] I’ve met so many Kashmiris in London and Manchester, ask them what kind of person can play polo there,” he said adding “they will tell you it’s a king’s sport!”

Maryam while responding to Jemima tweeted that she has absolutely no interest in her, her sons or her personal lives because she (Maryam) has better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame.

