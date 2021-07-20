Daily Times

Tuesday, July 20, 2021


President for enhanced ties with Iraq in trade, defence

APP

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need for strengthening relations with Iraq in areas of trade, defence cooperation and culture. Talking to the country’s ambassador-designate to Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said immense potential existed in exploring bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq in diverse fields. The president urged the ambassador-designate to work towards facilitating the Pakistani diaspora and the pilgrims visiting Iraq. He emphasized on enhancing the air and sea links between the two countries to promote their people-to-people relations. He also asked the envoy-designate to work on promoting high-level exchanges between the two countries.

