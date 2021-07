Isoolities to enjoy rain on Eid

Spokesman of met office Islamabad Dr Zaheer Babar on Sunday said rain is expected in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Pothohar region, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on first day of Eid ul Azha. Whereas isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during this time span. He said strong monsoon currents are likely to start reaching upper parts of the country from Sunday (evening/night) and may persist till Wednesday.