Rovanpera becomes youngest WRC race winner with Estona Rally victory

Kalle Rovanpera, a 20-year-old Finn, became the youngest winner in the World Rally Championship when he took the Estonia Rally on Sunday.

Rovanpara beat Hyundai’s Craig Breen by almost a minute and broke the record of another Finn, Jari-Matti Latvala, now his boss at Toyota, who was 22 when he won his first victory in Sweden in 2008. Belgian Thierry Neuville finished third place 1min 12sec behind as seven-time champion Sebastien Ogier finished fourth to extend his overall lead in the drivers’ championship to 37 points over Welshman Elfyn Evans who was fifth.