Thai sisters fire second 59 to capture LPGA pairs event

Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn shot their second 11-under par 59 in best-ball play to capture the LPGA Great Lakes Bay Invitational, taking a three-stroke victory on Saturday over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.

Ariya, 25, and Moriya, 26, finished at 24-under 256 at windy Midland Country Club golf course in Michigan.

In the first round, they shot a 67 in the alternate shot format, then fired a 59 on Thursday in best ball and carded a 71 in alternate shot Friday to enter the final round two shots behind American Clanton and Thailand’s Suwannapura, who closed Saturday with a 64.

Clanton and Suwannapura won the inaugural event in 2019 by a whopping by six strokes. The tournament was cancelled last year because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

South Korean Kim A-lim and American Yealimi Noh (64) and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn and India’s Aditi Ashok (66) tied for third at 261.

Reigning US Women’s Open champ Yuka Saso of the Philippines and Australian Minjee Lee were fifth on 262 after a closing 62.

Nelly and Jessica Korda shot a 67 to finish in a tie for 17th at 13 under. World number one Nelly Korda is making her first start since winning the Meijer Classic and the Women’s PGA in consecutive weeks. The sisters will compete in the Olympics for the Team USA.