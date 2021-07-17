Rain in Kech district claims seven lives



Seven people were killed and eight others were injured due to rain incidents in Kech district of Balochistan.

Floodwater in a local river swept away a vehicle resulting in the drowning of four people including women, while four others were rescued from the van.

In another incident a child drowned in flood water in Turbat, while a man died under a collapsing school wall in Nasirabad.

The water of sporadic torrential rains for 24 hours filled Mirani dam in Kech district, which has a capacity of 302,000 acre feet.

After sporadic rains in the region, the Shadi Kaur dam near Pasni was also filled with rainwater.

The roads at the port town of Gwadar submerged under the water, while gusty winds during the rainfall caused collapse of several electric poles resulting in power shutdown in the area.