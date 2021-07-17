Shah Rukha Khan praises Farhan Akhtar on his latest film “Toofan”



The king Khan of the Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday praised Farhan Akhtar for his latest film called Toofaan.

Taking it to Twitter, Khan expressed his reviews about the film and said, “we should all try and make more films like Toofaan.”

He also revealed that he has watched the movie and liked it.

The Dilwale actor acknowledged the team behind the production of the film.

“My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan. [sic],” he said.

Besides Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal, Toofaan stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role.

Under the direction of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film was released on Amazon Prime Video, this Friday.