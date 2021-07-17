COAS, US envoy discuss Afghan situation

United States Chargé d’affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional and current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS said Pakistan desired to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wished for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship.

The US dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

Separately, Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Bela Fazekas Friday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and exceptional progress made by the PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, a news release said.

The Air Chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing cooperation between the two Air Forces.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion, it added.