Zulfikar Ali Bhutto never compromised on Kashmir despite all odds, says Yousaf Gilani

DHIRKOT: In a public gathering in Dhirkot, Yousaf Raza Gilani addressed the masses and stated that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) never compromised on Kashmir despite all odds. He stated that Indira Gandhi wanted him to sign on dotted lines but he refused.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader was addressing the public on behalf of the party’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto as part of the electoral campaigns of 2021 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The former prime minister said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto (BB) had a strong commitment to Kashmir cause. He said that it was in 1990 that she declared February 5 to be declared as a solidarity day for Kashmir.

“Shaheed BB valued the contributions of APHC leaders,” he added.

Gilani offered appreciation for the sacrifices for a number of leaders in his speech. “I pay tributes to the sacrifices of Syed Ali Shah Gilani, Mirwaiz Omar Farooq, Shabir Shah, Yasin Malik, Prof Bhat , Burhan Wani.”

“Being the Waris of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed BB, I will never forget the sacrifices of 5 Lac Kashmiris who have rendered sacrifices for their right to self-determination,” he added.

He asked the Kashmiris to help them voice their dreams by giving PPP a chance to do so. “Like ZAB and BB, we will become the voice of Kashmiris all over the world. This is our commitment to the people of Kashmir.”

He informed the gathering that he had visited Azad Kashmir several more times as the prime minister of Pakistan than any other prime minister had.

Stressing on the injustices of the Indian government on Kashmiris, he condemned the illegal capture of Kashmir.

“We condemn the illegal Indian action of 5 August 2019 to repeal Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution. Indian action is a violation of the UN Resolutions and the commitment India had made to the people of Kashmir. We stand in solidarity with them and will extend every help in their just struggle,” he concluded.

The elections are to be held on July 25 in the region.