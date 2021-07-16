Daily Times

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali out of England T20 opener

AFP

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been ruled out of the first Twenty20 international against England at Trent Bridge later on Friday.

A Pakistan team spokesman said Ali had been rested as a “precautionary measure” following a left leg strain he sustained during training at Nottinghamshire’s headquarters on Thursday. Ali will now be assessed ahead of the second of a three-match T20 series at Headingley on Sunday before the tourists make a decision on his involvement.

The 27-year-old paceman took six wickets at an average of 25.5, including 5-51 at Lord’s last week, during Pakistan’s 3-0 one-day international series loss to England, the reigning 50-over world champions.

