Decision to allow private sector to import LNG commended

Group Leader of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA), Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha on Thursday lauded the efforts of SAPM on Petroleum Tabish Gauhar and Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar which will lead to rapid import of gas by the private sector.

In a statement issued here, he said that the SAPM and Federal Minister for Energy have convinced Prime Minister Imran Khan that the decision will be in the best national interest for which we are highly grateful. Ghiyas Paracha said allowing the private sector to import gas will ensure continued supply of cheap gas and may help the country escape gas crisis in the upcoming winters.

The private sector has also been allowed to utilize excess terminal and pipeline capacity which will have a positive impact on the overall economy, he added.

The leader of the CNG sector said that serious efforts are in progress for early completion of the North-South Gas pipeline which will give a boost to the economy.

He said that all the steps being taken will promote the industrial sector, improve the transport sector and provide almost five hundred thousand jobs. Import of 200 mmcfd additional gas will save 300 million dollars in oil import bill, he said, adding that the EU and India have decided to improve gas infrastructure due to increasing piece of petrol in the international market while we already have good infrastructure which should be exploited in the natural interests. Ghiyas Paracha said that the import of LNG by the private sector will reduce the financial risk of the government, halt circular debt, and reduce environmental pollution as much as by 1.8 million trees.

Country will not have to brave load shedding, cost of industrial production and transportation will be reduced and car owners will save six thousand rupees to ten thousand rupees in fuel costs every month, he informed.