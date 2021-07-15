Business community appeals Sindh govt to withdraw decision of closing down businesses

KARACHI:Representatives of business and industrial community on Thursday expressed concerns over Sindh government’s decision to once again close down various businesses including dining in facility at all restaurants.

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala and President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) M. Shariq Vohra, in a joint statement issued here, urged the government to devise effective strategy for strict implementation of SOPs instead of closing down businesses as shutting down businesses to contain the spread of corona was not the solution and it would only intensify the hardships for people.

They said that the government must understand the gravity of the situation and plight of millions of people associated with restaurants, hotels, cafes, cinema houses, indoor gyms, indoor sports and inland tourism and withdraw the decision to close down numerous businesses once again.

“After going through the toughest time of their lives, the owners of restaurants, cinema houses and other businesses took the much-awaited sigh of relief as they were allowed to carry out their businesses but unfortunately within a few days, the Sindh Home Department has once again ordered them to close down which is highly unfair”, said Chairman BMG.

He was of the view that all types of businesses have to be allowed to operate at full capacity with strict implementation of SOPs through effective utilization of administration which was the only way to save the economy and the businesses from total collapse.

Closure of various businesses, sports facilities and educational institutes would lead to further intensifying the hardships not only for the business community but also for the economy, he said.

Keeping in view the overall situation and grievances suffered by the business and industrial community, President KCCI Shariq Vohra hoped that the Sindh government would provide the desperately needed relief to local businesses by completely revoking the order issued by Home Department on top priority so that the businesses and the economy could be saved from further disaster.