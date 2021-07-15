A better brain

I remember a film about the ability of chimps to communicate by sign language.

And the chimp saw a duck for the first time and made a sign for water and a sign for a bird. The duck was unknown to the chimp, but he still knew what it was.

That gives me encouragement to say yes, the human brain can produce the unknown.

“What we are today comes from our thoughts of yesterday, and our present thoughts build our life of tomorrow: Our life is the creation of our mind.” – Buddha.

There is a tremendous amount of information about the power of the human mind. Discoveries in brain science, coupled with astonishing acts of human will, have solidified the human brain as perhaps the most powerful, life-changing force in the world.

While there is much information available, it is what we ultimately choose to do with this information that dictates how our lives ultimately turn out. Only the practical application of these concepts will constitute a truly life-changing experience.

“Studies show that smiling, sitting straight up and relaxing are positive responses”.

Serotonin is an essential brain chemical because it increases will power, delays gratification, and increases attention to detail. It impacts every part of the mind. Your brain is more capable of producing serotonin on its own despite intake of medication or supplements. If in case your serotonin is low you will find difficulty in finishing things, less active and controlling of impulses.

Here are three ways your brain can produce serotonin:

–Sunlight. It contains UV light; which when absorbed through the skin produces Vitamin D, promoting the production of serotonin.

– Massage. One particular study focused on pregnant women. Women that received massages twice a week from their partner boosted their serotonin levels by 30%.

– Exercise. A well-known method to increase endorphin levels, exercise is effective at boosting serotonin.