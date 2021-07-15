President updated over Afghan situation, cyber security at ISI HQs

President Dr. Arif Alvi was given a briefing on the dynamics of national security and the situation in Afghanistan during his visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters here on Thursday.

In view of the president’s keen interest in cybersecurity, he was also briefed on the subject.

The president lauded the efforts of Inter-Services Intelligence for national security and expressed his satisfaction over its professional preparedness.

Earlier, Director General ISI General Faiz Hamid welcomed the president on his arrival at the ISI Headquarters.

DG ISI briefs parliamentarians on current situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir

During an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security at Parliament House on July 1, Lt Gen Hameed informed lawmakers.

The eight-hour meeting finished with MPs expressing their satisfaction with the security briefing delivered by the country’s security system.

Asad Qaiser, the Speaker of the National Assembly, presided over the meeting.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and Major General Babar Iftikhar, the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), were also present.

Briefing session

“Sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan will lead to stability in South Asia,” the meeting was informed.

Question & Answer Session

The legislators addressed questions and made recommendations during the second session, according to the release. “The recommendations will be taken into account as part of the overall security strategy.”

According to the statement, Afghanistan’s political leadership has stated its desires for peace, progress, and prosperity.

During the conference, the participants stated that such meetings are crucial in forming agreement on key national issues and in strengthening unity on a variety of subjects.