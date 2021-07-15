T20I series against England is crucial for us: Mohammad Hafeez

KARACHI, The right-handed batsman Mohammad Hafeez has said that the 3-match T20I series against England, starting from July 16, is of great significance for them to understand their position for upcoming ICC men’s T20 World Cup.

He said that improved performance against England would raise players and team management confidence. The right-handed batsman said that he was happy to be back in England and being a senior player he felt it was his duty to pass on his experience and knowledge to young players in the team. Mohammad Hafeez has featured in 12 T20Is against England, scoring 289 at 28.90. He has two half-centuries to his name with a best of 86 not out. Pakistan team is currently gearing up for a 3-match T20I series against England commencing on Friday at the Trent Bridge Nottingham will be banking on Hafeez to spearhead the batting top-order. Pakistan is currently on fourth spot in the ICC rankings with 261 points while England are at the top with 278 points.