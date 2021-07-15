SHC defers hearing in illegal sale of fuel reserved for defence industry

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has adjourned the hearing of a case regarding the sale of fuel reserved for defence institutes in the open market.

The decision came while the SHC was hearing petitions against the National Accountability Bureau’s investigation in the sale of fuel that was supposed to be supplied to the defence institutes in the open market.

Accused Zeeshan Kareemi and others submitted petitions in the SHC against the investigation of the accountability watchdog.

The NAB informed the court that a reference against the petitioners was already in the trial court. After hearing this, the SHC adjourned the hearing of the case.

The counsel for petitioners told the court that there was no reason that NAB filed a reference against his clients. He further said that Ogra had already imposed a Rs10 million fine on the petitioners.

However, NAB’s lawyer told the court that the reference had entered the final stage in the trial court. Only the inclusion of statement of the investigating officer was left, he added.

NAB’s lawyer informed the court that the oil company, Shell made an oil supply agreement with the unregistered company of the accused. The accused were supposed to supply oil to Pak Army, Navy and Air Force but the accused sold only 3% oil to the Aviation industry while the rest of the oil was sold i.e 97% in the open market.

He said that the accused purchased 1.3 million litre jet fuel from the Shell Company. He said that the accused inflicted a loss of Rs2.37 billion on the national exchequer