Pakistan invites Hamid Karzai to hold ‘special’ Afghan conference



Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, on Thursday, said that Pakistan continues the execution of its perspective on maintaining peace and regional security narrative in Afghanistan.

Taking it to Twitter, he stated Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan via a telephonic conversation has invited former Afghan President Hamid Karzai to attend a ‘special’ conference on Afghanistan situation which will be held in the country soon.

According to the details, he said Pakistan will hold the meeting on strategies to maintain peace and regional security in Afghanistan and further details will be shared in the upcoming days.

افغانستان کے استحکام اور سلامتی کیلئے پاکستان کی کوششیں جاری ہیں

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے اب سے کچھ دیر پہلے افغانستان کے سابق صدر حامد کرزئ سے فون پر گفتگو کی، پاکستان افغانستان کے مسئلے پر ایک خصوصی کانفرنس کی میزبانی کر رہا ہے اس کانفرنس کی تفصیلات جلد سامنے لائ جائینگی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 14, 2021

The minister went on to say that the top Afghanistan leadership, including Hamid Karzai, is invited to the proposed conference.

As per the high officials, the meeting will take place between July 17- 19 and several Afghanistan leaders have confirmed their participation.

Afghan special presidential envoy for Pakistan Mohammed Umer Daudzai and former finance minister Omar Zakhilwal have accepted the invite while Daudzai said, “dates are still being debated.”

According to the issued sources, top Afghan leadership including Hamid Karzai, a former Afghan president, Salahuddin Rabbani, a former foreign minister, Omar Zakhilwal, a former finance minister, Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq, a senior leader of ethnic Hazara minority community, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former warlord-turned politician, and Ahmad Wali Masoud, have also been invited.