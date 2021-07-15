Bhutto-Khuhro dispute over 3200 acre land claims another life in Naundero

Bhutto-Khuhro dispute on Thursday claimed another life while two others were injured in the riverine area. The dispute started in the katcha area wherein both sides used sophisticated weapons against each other and firing continued intermittently creating panic in the area. Total Narejo was gunned down, his brother Mukeem Narejo and Amir Bux Bhutto were injured.

On receiving the reports of the incident, concerned Ketty Mumtaz police station cops reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Government Hospital here. Duty doctor referred both the injured to Chandka Medical College Hospital for treatment and further management as there are no emergency treatment facilities in Naundero Hospital since it’s birth.

Injured Mukeem Narejo told newsmen in the hospital that they had taken their buffalo herd to the jungle for grazing when suddenly they were attacked by Khuhro community armed men in which my brother Total was killed and two have been injured including himself.

Ketty Mumtaz police authorities said that they received information about the outbreak of the old dispute between Khuhro and Bhutto communities. They said they reached the spot, shifted the body and injured to the hospital adding whosoever will be involved will be arrested. They said the accused have escaped but soon they will be nabbed.