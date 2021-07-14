Impact of online learning on school education

The concept of schooling has changed over time. Parents now look for schools that not only provide quality education but also groom their kids as an individual. At school, kids learn so much more than what is in the course books. There is a certain code of conduct that students are supposed to follow during their school hours. A code of conduct is a set of principles, expectations, or rules that are clearly communicated to the students and parents to comply with. Students are taught to talk, behave and carry themselves in a certain way. This proves to be quite beneficial for them in the long run.

The Code of Conduct that a student is expected to follow with the help of their parents and teachers is elaborated below.

Punctuality

Punctuality is an important aspect of these set of guidelines. One way they maintain this at school is by giving the kid and their parent a specific time for reaching school. When a kid is supposed to wake up from sleep, early in the morning, it trains their mind to learn the importance of time. How being on time is more important than sleep. Lunch break starts on time and ends on time so the children are supposed to finish their lunch during this time. Again, this trains their mind the importance of time. How being on time is more important than eating.

Cleanliness

Cleanliness is another major concern that the school urges the students and their parents to maintain. The uniforms must be clean, shoes should be polished, and nails and hair should be cut. For the hair, they should be a decent length and free from lice or dandruff. This trains the student to learn the importance of staying clean and well-groomed at all times.

Polite Behaviour

As for behaviour, it should be polite at all times. The students should behave politely with their teachers and fellow students. In case of a conflict, schools usually have a behavioural code of conduct that must be followed. When a conflict arises or if somebody misbehaves with you, you should always report it to your teacher (or a teacher who is available during that time). It is their duty to resolve the issue, after having a clear and fair understanding of the situation.

Ethics and Morals

Ethical code of conduct requires the students to be modest and true to themselves at all times. It teaches the students that even when there is no one watching, one should act and behave modestly. This is morality. This is honesty to themselves. It teaches them that, no matter what the circumstances, lying, bullying or misbehaving is never justified.

By the end of 2019 a new dilemma aroused – A Global Pandemic. Not only was it a health concern but the world had to adapt to a new way of life. Initially the offices and schools were shut down, just like all the other facilities and amenities were. But soon it became known that the world cannot continue like this for long because families had to be fed and salaries should not be stopped. A new way of life was, hence, discovered.

Everything was digitized and people who weren’t ready for an online world had to adapt. Soon this new way of life was accepted. This ensured safety and continuity of a routine life. Offices started working from home and schooling was also done online. Teachers and professors soon learnt giving classes through the internet.

Google Meet, Skype, and Zoom were the new classrooms. This new way of learning, or in simple words, Online Learning, has both; its pros and cons.

The Pros of Online Learning

Online learning has some benefits to it, some of which are elaborated below.

Convenience

Online learning is more convenient as compared to getting your kid dressed and ready for school. Also, you don’t have to drop your kid to school. With online learning taking classes is as easy as opening the laptop and connecting to the relevant application. However, it is advised to get your kids into the routine of getting dressed before the class. According to a case study, it helps the students concentrate better and has a positive impact on their cognitive abilities.

Another factor that makes online learning all the more convenient is the fact that students can participate in the class from anywhere in the world. So even if they are stuck in any other city or country because of whatever reasons, or if they are travelling, they can still participate in the class with full attendance.

Saves Time, Fuel and Energy

Not only is online learning more convenient, but it also saves so much time, fuel and energy that would otherwise be utilised on your journeys to and from the school.

Paving way for the Digital Community

Since everything is going online, it demands more and more applications and software. Hence, creating better opportunities for application and software developers. Schools are getting professional help for their website and user interface. This is also creating opportunities for SEO optimizers, graphic designers and web developers. The demand for laptops and gadgets has been increased to a great extent. People are buying laptops and tablets for their kids.

Learning New Horizons

Students are learning new things; such as how to use a range of different applications. They are learning how the internet is not just for playing games or googling everything, but also how it can be used productively.

Family and Cultural Values Reinforced

Parents can easily use the time off that their kids get to reinforce familial relationships and reinforce family values. They can spend quality time with their kids by involving them in a range of different activities; such as painting, gardening, cleaning, sketching, repairing stuff, and doing DIY projects of interest. Literally, sky is the limit! This time will help parents and children connect with each other.

The Cons of Online Learning

Now coming to the cons of online learning. Every coin has another side to it, so does online learning.

Limited Exposure

Online learning limits the exposure that students used to get in schools. It limits the interaction that they used to enjoy at school, with their fellow students and teachers. There is lesser human interaction now and lesser exposure to the world outside. Therefore, when the students will return to their schools, they may not be as comfortable with their teachers and fellows as they were earlier.

Lower Confidence Levels

At school, teachers build a child’s confidence by encouraging them to participate during the class discussions. By encouraging them to go up on stage and deliver a presentation or a speech. This may not be possible when taking classes online. It might result in less confident students who may not be as willing to answer questions and face the world outside, as opposed to those students who have taken one-on-one classes.

Difficult to Keep Track

With online classes, it is difficult for the teachers to keep a check on how a student behaves. It is difficult to keep track of whether or not the student is punctual with his/her class timings. Students tend to show online on time and then go to sleep or play games.

With online classes coming into the picture, ethics and morals play a great role. Even the parents cannot keep their children under constant scrutiny during their class timings. Hence, it is important for the students to have strong morals and ethics to keep them motivated to study.

Reduces Focus

With so many applications of interest and so many games to play on the internet, students usually lose their focus in class. It keeps them distracted all the time unless someone is keeping an eye on them.

Reduces Physical Activities

Children are usually very active but with schools shutting down and class being taken online, many of them might get lazy. For some kids, starting their day at school with kids their age encourages them to play and be physically active, which may not be the case anymore.

Parental Advice: Please try to maintain a healthy routine for your children while they are at home. A routine which includes a few hours of outdoor games or any other form of physical exertion. You can even encourage them to help you with the chores and keep them involved.