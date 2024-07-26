Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, July 27, 2024


England captain Stokes backs Wood to break 100mph barrier in Test cricket

AFP

England captain Ben Stokes believes Mark Wood can become the first bowler to be clocked in excess of 100mph (161kmh) during a Test match following his Durham team-mate’s thrilling display at Trent Bridge. Wood hit a top speed of 97.1mph as England won the second Test against the West Indies by 241 runs to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in a three-match series ahead of this week’s finale at Edgbaston.

The 34-year-old only took two wickets in the match but the effect of his sheer pace contributed to successes at the other end, notably for off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who sealed England’s first series win since 2002 with a second-innings haul of 5-41.

And Wood made his presence felt more directly by forcing West Indies to change their side for a third Test starting Friday when he fractured the forearm of Kevin Sinclair with a rapid bouncer. Australia’s Mitchell Starc holds the current record for the fastest recorded delivery in a Test, at 99.6mph against New Zealand in 2015.

Submit a Comment