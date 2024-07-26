Nadal injury doubt for Olympics, says coach Moya

Rafael Nadal has suffered a thigh injury to put his participation at the Paris Olympics in doubt, his coach Carlos Moya said on Thursday. The 14-time French Open champion is scheduled to play in the singles and in the men’s doubles alongside rising star and fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros. “He had some discomfort yesterday (Wednesday) morning,” Moya told Spanish radio. “In the afternoon he was more limited and before it got worse he decided to stop.” The 38-year-old Nadal did not train on Thursday, which Moya said was “the most responsible thing to do”. “Don’t force it at the moment and see if he recovers well,” he added. “We will see what condition he’s in tomorrow and Saturday.” Nadal returned to tennis this year after a lengthy absence with a hip injury, reaching his first ATP final since winning the 2022 French Open in Bastad last weekend before losing to Portugal’s Nuno Borges.