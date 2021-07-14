Utilise technology to bring ease for Pakistanis, asks PM Khan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called upon the government institutions to use technological methods to bring ease to the lives of people of Pakistanis and remove incoming hurdles and problems for them.

PM Khan was speaking at a launching ceremony of issuance of letters of administration and succession certificates by the Punjab government in collaboration with NADRA.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to follow the steps towards e-governance for a better performance and delivery system.

The prime minister observed and stated that a historic revolution had been brought to the world by the information and technology sector, adding that it had also ensured a hassle-free governance system for the people of the country.

“The government is implementing e-governance to end the routine files and documentation,” he said. “For the first time, land records have been brought to the digital data system to facilitate masses,” he added.

The prime minister said such a system was being introduced in Islamabad, saying that the government wanted to ensure it was gunning to ensure it would happen by the month of August.

PM Khan said that it was the government’s responsibility to remove hardships in people’s lives and serve them as it functioned on their taxes. On the other hand, the system decayed when people were made to serve the government, he added.

Calls on NADRA to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

The prime minister said the government has asked NADRA to help and assist overseas Pakistanis, adding that he wanted to draft a system where the government could enable the people to take part in the general elections with a “foolproof voting system”.

He further stated that about nine million overseas Pakistanis were the government’s assets as they had been serving the country economically by sending foreign remittances.

The prime minister also stated that introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) would somehow eliminate all polling and electoral issues. Previously, except the 1970 elections, Opposition parties had been raising objections over election results.

People will trust EVMs, said PM Khan, pointing out how former US president Donald Trump had also raised objections to the results of the US Presidential Elections 2020 but had been unable to prove anything due to technological evidence.