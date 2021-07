The renowned Bollywood actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunjay Dutt are expected to co-star each other in an upcoming multilingual film called Rakhee.

According to the sources, this is the first fledged time when both the Bollywood stars would share the screen in a film.

Khan and Dutt share a fantastic off-screen chemistry and the news about their on-screen collaboration has left the fans of both stars to wait with bated breaths and see them working together.