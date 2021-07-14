IHC summons detailed report on all the complaints filed against blasphemous content

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned detailed report on all the complaints filed against blasphemous content from FIA during the hearing of petition filed against uploading blasphemous content on social media.

The court has also ordered a senior officer of FIA should appear and submit separate report each on all complaints regarding blasphemous content that what action was taken. FIA should investigate if complaint is filed. If offence is there then it should take action . Who is inquiry officer in respect of complaints filed in 2020. What fate these complaints have met.

IHC single bench led by Justice Amir Farooq took up the case for hearing Tuesday.

FIA told the court the complaint has been sent to anti terrorism wing. The action is underway on this complaint.

The court observed one year has been elapsed and FIA is seeing the complaint as yet. FIA is investigation agency. Doing this job is duty of this institution. The complaint should not have come. FIA should do its job. People are losing trust because the institutions donot do their job.

Justice Amir Farooq remarked you people why don’t work. Do you fear from doing your job. Police attitude is also the same. Do the work otherwise we will call DG FIA and shift the things to him that his institution is not working. One investigation agency is seeing one complaint since one year that what has to do. Fear from God. All have to render their account. FIA is no exception. No Muslim can close his eyes to this matter.

This all is bid to malign Pakistan and Islam under preconceived plan. How our institutions are working is before all. FIA is not aware of the basic facts. Tell correct things otherwise the court will issue contempt of court notices. Tell us correct basic facts otherwise court will call DG FIA. When we had summoned Additional director general then all had started working properly. The court while summoning detailed report from FIA adjourned the hearing of the case.