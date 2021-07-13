Shah Mehmood meets Afghan counterpart Atmar

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday met Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Hanif Atmar on the sidelines of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Dushanbe.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest developments in the Afghanistan and the way forward. Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent support to a peaceful and united Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

In view of the withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister urged the Afghan leaders to achieve a negotiated political settlement at the earliest, adding that such an outcome would bring peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi remarked that Afghan leaders should seize the historic opportunity and take advantage of international convergence on the final settlement of the Afghan conflict by working together an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

The Foreign Minister expressed concern on high level of violence, which has resulted in innumerable loss of lives. He emphasised immediate steps to decrease violence, leading to comprehensive ceasefire.

Highlighting that negative statements could not cloud Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process, and that blame game would not serve the region, the Foreign Minister urged his Afghan counterpart to address all concerns through established institutional mechanisms, including APAPPS. He said that Pakistan looked forward to hosting review meeting of APAPPS in Islamabad at the earliest.

Pakistan supports a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, which would yield mutual dividends and benefits in terms of peace in the region, economic prosperity and regional connectivity, FM added.