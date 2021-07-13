Review petition filed in SC by affectees of encroachment case

KARACHI: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court asking for a review of a decision regarding the removal of encroachments from the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs in Karachi.

The affected people have asked the Supreme Court to review its June 14 ruling on house demolitions.

“There was no reference about a 30 feet wide road in the court’s decision,” the petition said.

“The officials violated the decision of the Supreme Court,” said Advocate Faisal Siddiqui.

“Legally built houses of the affected people being demolished,” according to the petition.

“The demolition of houses without providing an alternative place creating human tragedy,” they appealed.

Affected residents have asked the court to intervene to prevent the concerned officials from demolishing their homes.

The Supreme Court had ordered the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to continue its anti-encroachment drive along nullahs ahead of the monsoon season in a June 14 ruling.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) counsel stated in court that work on the expansion of Gujjar and Orangi nullahs was underway on court orders, but that the anti-encroachment tribunal had prevented them from razing the leased houses.

The CJP inquired as to who was in charge of leasing the nullahs at the time.

The lease was given by the KDA, Katchi Abadis, and KMC, according to the lawyer of the affectees, Faisal Siddiqui.

He proposed that 6,000 anti-encroachment operation evacuees be given alternative housing.

Following the court’s revocation of the stay order, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs were ordered to continue the anti-encroachment campaign in preparation for the expansion.