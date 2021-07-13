Daily Times




Chartered flights for Paris, London announced by PIA, ahead of Eid

webdesk

Karachi: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday, has offered exclusive chartered flights to and from London and Paris ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, to its customers.

Details stated that , the airline will operate a London-Islamabad flight on July 16 and an Islamabad-London flight on July 18.

