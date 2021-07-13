Chartered flights for Paris, London announced by PIA, ahead of Eid

Karachi: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday, has offered exclusive chartered flights to and from London and Paris ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, to its customers. Details stated that , the airline will operate a London-Islamabad flight on July 16 and an Islamabad-London flight on July 18. The national flag carrier will be operating a flight to Islamabad from Paris on July 18 ahead of another flight from Paris to Islamabad on July 17. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate these flights through a charter airline, Hi-Fly. Adding more to these flights, the national airline will operate flights to and from Britain on July 22, 24, 28 and 31.