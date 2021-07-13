Federal Cabinet decides to maintain ban on TLP, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is to be retained by the Federal Cabinet, according to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the cabinet which was held in Islamabad today.

Addressing a post-cabinet press conference, Chaudhry said a report was presented by a committee to the cabinet that had been tasked to review the decision.

The committee, in the report, informed that the decision to ban TLP was based on merit, as this proscribed organisation has been blamed for martyring police personnel, torturing them, and burning down places, he said.

The meeting also approved the report prepared and agreed that the TLP had violated laws.

In addition, Fawad Chaudhry said the government and Opposition were unanimously agreeing on several points on electoral reforms.

“We aim to make the elections transparent, and through the electronic voting machines, we will be able to achieve our goal,” the information minister said.

The government has outlawed the TLP in April this year following its call of protests demanding of the government to downgrade its ties with France and to expel the French ambassador on the issue of the blasphemous material publication. Its workers clashed with police, took hostage 11 policemen, 580 policemen sustained injuries in the clashes and they destroyed at least 30 cars.

The federal government had sent a summary regarding continuing the TLP ban after consultation with the provinces to the federal cabinet.