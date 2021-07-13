IHC hears petition seeking appointment of women members in CII

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday heard a petition seeking appointment of a woman as a member in the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

Justice Aamer Farooq of the Indian High Court (IHC) issued notices to the Secretary of State for Law and Chairman of the CII, requesting a response within two weeks.

The petitioner pleaded that under Article 228 of the constitution at least one woman should be included in the council for more diverse representation.

“Absence of a woman member in the CII is contravention of the Article 228,” Zainab Janjua Advocate argued before the court (IHC).

The petitioner’s lawyer went on to say that the CII should have at least eight members and no more than twenty.

“The Council has currently 12 members but not a single woman among them,” Advocate Zainab Janjua said.

“The importance and urgency of such matters is underscored by the Federal Government’s recent recommendation that the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2021 having already been passed by the National Assembly, now be reviewed by the council,” the petitioner said.

According to the petitioner, this is just one of many instances in which the Council would and has required a female perspective.

The Council should be representative of a wide range of interests and backgrounds, given the nature and impact of its functions.