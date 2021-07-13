Shahid Khaqan Abbasi condemns decision of NAB chairman’s extension

PML-N senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday alleged that the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) only purpose is to divide the opposition and has become a refugee institution for culprits.

The former prime minister said the constitution does not allow for any extension and the government’s intention will be exposed if the NAB chairman’s tenure is extended. “NAB chairman is the government’s subordinate and makes cases on its behalf,” he alleged.

Abbasi was talking to the newsmen after appearing before Islamabad Accountability Court Judge Azam Khan in the LNG reference case hearing.

The lawyer of the accused persons pleaded before the court that the case hearing may be postponed due to the strike of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) while the hearing was adjourned till July 27.

“There are LHC judgments in almost all NAB cases against PML-N leaders including Shehbaz Sharif, Khawja Asif and Saad Rafique,” he stated.

The former prime minister vowed to fight the atrocities inflicted by the accountability watch dog and said if there would be any case against the NAB chairman then he must be held accountable for allowing his office to be used politically.

The PML-N senior leader said, “In LNG reference, around 13 members of my family and friends are being framed. The reality of this case has already been told by Islamabad High Court in its detailed judgment of bail plea. The court wrote there was no financial benefit charge in this case.”

He added that the incumbent government has not been able to prove any corruption charges of the Nawaz Sharif era. Abbasi cited the alleged scandals of the government like petroleum prices and the Ring Road scandal and commented that NAB is only to divide the opposition.