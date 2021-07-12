Running dry: Shahdadkot growers protest outside Bhutto mausoleum against water shortage

Hundreds of growers, members of various political and non-political organisations held protest and staged sit-in on Monday outside Bhutto mausoleum at Gate No. 12 against acute shortage of irrigation and drinking water scarcity in Shahdadkot.

The protestors chanted slogans and termed the crisis as a “Karbala”like situation, while waving black flags in their hands.

Mir Gaibi Mugheri, Wahab Pandrani, Hakim Magsi, Mir Amjad Ali, Sardar Ali Magsi, Dr. Mujahid Awan, Comrade Hubdar and others while addressing the rally said that the lives of Shahdadkot residents have crippled owing to water shortage.

They said water is life and if rulers sitting in the Sindh government cannot give water to the people, then they have no right to rule. They alleged that water of Shahdadkot is being stolen from Ganug Regulator. They said that the irrigation minister belongs to Larkana but he has done nothing to stop water theft. They said that the irrigation minister has also done nothing to overcome water shortage in Shahdadkot for which he should be held responsible.

The protestors noted that said only sand is what remains and in 200 drains coming out of Saifullah Canal and Khirthar Canal and accused the corrupt engineers of Irrigation Department for their involvement in selling water.

They further alleged that due to the incompetence of the Public Health Engineering Department, the water supply scheme has also become inoperative since the past two months and the residents have also been deprived of drinking water. They said they are procuring potable water against payment which indeed is the height of negligence. They asked where we should go in this massive price hike era as nobody is listening to their woes and sufferings.

They said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Faryal Talpur were elected from this constituency but their present MNA is nowhere as he is absconding since election. They said since the past two months they are struggling for provision of water but no one has so far taken notice, hence they were forced to come out before the graves of martyred Bhutto leaders to make a complaint to them; that their successors have done nothing for the masses after deaths and they have ruined their lives.

The protesting leaders urged PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take notice of the plight of the growers, peasants, tillers and poor residents of his mother’s constituency.

They warned that if their irrigation water and drinking water issue is not resolved within one week then they will stage a sit-in outside Chief Minister House in Karachi.