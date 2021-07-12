Asad expresses satisfaction on progress of CPEC JWG

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed his satisfaction over the progress and works done by Joint Working Groups (JWG) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for increasing bilateral economic cooperation between two sides.

He said that the pace of implementation of CPEC project would be further accelerated in the weeks and months to come.

The Minister was talking to the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Nong Rong who called on him here Monday.

Matters relating to the upcoming 10th JCC, Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings and economic cooperation between the two countries came under discussion in the meeting.

Secretary Planning Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh and Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen retired Asim Saleem Bajwa also participated in the meeting.

Asad Umer said that the establishment and operationalization of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) was currently among the top priorities which would enable setting up of joint ventures in manufacturing that would integrate the enterprises from both sides.

The Chinese Ambassador said that the JCC would provide an opportunity to give further boost to bilateral cooperation under the CPEC umbrella.

He said that the upcoming meeting would also open many new avenues of cooperation.