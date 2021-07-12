PM Imran to head meeting on PTI planning for AJK polls

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting at the PMO on AJK election strategy on Monday afternoon.

The general elections are scheduled to be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be held on July 25 as per the announcement of the election commission.

More than 20 million people, including 1.5 million women, are expected to exercise their right to vote.

The premier will preside over the meeting via a video link due to monsoons disrupting his travel plans. The PTI strategy to win the upcoming general election in AJK will be come under discussion during the meeting. Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit AJK next week, sources said.