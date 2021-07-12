Punjab govt to ban entry of unvaccinated staffers from Aug 1



The government of Punjab, on Monday, has decided to ban the entry of unvaccinated staffers of all government and private schools across the province.

The District Education Officers (DEOs) have been directed by the government to provide the vaccination certificates to the education department, before Aug 1 as after the dead line no member of either the teaching or working staff will be allowed to enter the school’s premises.

According to the District Education Authority, Lahore CEO Pervaiz Akhtar, the DEOs would provide vaccination certificates to the DEA, Lahore.

As per the details, the DEOs would provide Covid-19 vaccine certificates of teaching and non-teaching staff till July 13 in the first phase.

In addition, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik has demanded 100 percent vaccination certificates from all secretaries and commissioners.