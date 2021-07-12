Sanjay Leela Bhansali to release Gangubai Kathiawadi on big screen

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, pertaining to the loses of filmmakers during last year, aims to release his latest film

Gangubai Kathiawadi

on the big screen.









According to the details, unlike several filmmakers who released films of huge budgets and succumbed to land in low OTT platforms, Bhansali seems conscious of not losing the worth of his investments in Gangubai Kathiawadi.









“SLB is immensely pleased with the end-result. He feels Gangubai Kathiawadi is his biggest and best film to date in terms of the scale and size of the visuals and emotions. These cannot be relocated to the OTT platform at any cost,” stated a source.









“SLB is willing to wait it out, no matter how long it takes,” says the project’s source.