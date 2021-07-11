Who Will Clinch AJK Elections This Time?

Political temperature in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is heating up as the elections for the legislative assembly draw close. Political leadership of the PTI, PML (N) and the PPP in their fiery speeches at the territory are upping the ante in order to lure maximum votes and get majority in the elections to be held on the 25th July.

Traditionally, the ruling party in Pakistan always clinches the AJK elections. Reports from different quarters and surveys suggest that the outcome will not be different this time too. Whilst the PML (N) and the PPP have unleashed a barrage of criticism against the PTI to get their share in the elections and avoid the embarrassment they faced in Gilgit Baltistsan elections, the PTI is likely to get a lion share in the AJK assembly elections owing to the unambiguous stance taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the disputed territory of Kashmir and representing the aspirations of Kashmiri people at different world forums in an unequivocal manner.

Background interaction with the Kashmiri people and representatives suggest that the very speech delivered by Prime Minister Imran Khan about two years ago at the UN General Assembly is still fresh in the minds of a common Kashmiri. According to them, the Prime Minister did not mince any words and clearly exposed the Indian atrocities at the world forum. “The Kashmiris felt buoyed by his words that they are not alone but backed by a strong leader.”

PM Imran Khan has also won hearts of Kashmiri people through his categorical stance that no talks or trade will be held with India until and unless New Delhi rescinds the controversial steps of 5th August 2019.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to address rallies in Mirpur, Bagh and Muzaffarabad in the next few days which according to political pundits will turn the tide further in favor of the PTI. It is being anticipated that the PTI will win at least thirty seats in the AJK legislative assembly elections.

Over seven hundred candidates are vying for forty five general seats including 579 for 33 constituencies within the territorial limits of AJK and 122 for 12 refugee constituencies comprising of four provinces of Pakistan.

The PTI has fielded thirty four, the PML (N) thirty six and the PPP thirty one candidates. Many independents are also in the race who most likely will be joining the winning party after the elections.

It merits mentioning here that after 2016 elections in the territory, the PML (N) had formed government with seventy seven seats in the house of forty nine.

The total strength of new AJK assembly will be fifty three this time as four more constituencies have been added to the general seats. There are eight reserved seats of which five are for women, one each for technocrats, Ulema Mashaikh and Overseas Pakistanis.