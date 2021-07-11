Shirin Mazari fumes over extra security withdrawal

Acting upon its austerity drive, the federal government has started taking back extra security from its federal ministers triggering a protest from Federal Human Rights Minister Shirin Mazari against slashing her security detail.

Sources said on Sunday that Human Rights Minister Shirin Mazari was furious over the federal government’s decision to remove three of her five security men. She said that since she was not provided with the squad car then why the government had reduced her security detail.

The sources said that the cabinet division and Islamabad police had started taking back additional security from federal ministers. Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s direction, the authorities have withdrawn extra security from the National Assembly speaker, deputy speaker and 7 ministers.

The federal ministers from whom extra security was extricated include; Federal Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Federal Human Rights Minister Shirin Mizari.