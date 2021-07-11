ANF seizes 4893.554 Kgs narcotics valuing US $ 1.446 billion

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 4893.554 Kgs narcotics valuing US $ 1.446 billion and arrested 44 culprits including six women and impounded 15 vehicles while conducting 34 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

The seized drugs were comprised of 55.900 Kgs Heroin, 715.964 Kgs Hashish, 2783.400 Kgs Opium, 1.462 Kgs Methamphetamine (Ice), 1320 Kgs Morphine,10680 x MDMA Tabs (4.500 Kgs), 400 x Ecstasy Tabs (0.188 Kgs), 11.980 Kgs Suspected Drugs and 400 x Suspected Tabs (0.160 Kgs).

According to spokesman, ANF Balochistan, Police Station ANF Quetta raided near Super Mekhtar Bus Terminal Jabl-e-Noor District Quetta and recovered three kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Aneel resident of Quetta.

In another operation, Police Station ANF Quetta conducted a raid near Super Mekhtar Bus Terminal Jabl-e-Noor District Quetta and recovered 1.028 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Irshad resident of Gujranwala.

In third operation Police Station ANF Quetta intercepted a motorcycle near Pelah Hotel at new Hanna road Nawa Killi District Quetta and recovered 1.900 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Adnan Ali resident of Faisalabad.

In the fourth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Balochistan, recovered 1403 kgs Opium from Killi Toorghar Tehsil and District Qilla Saif Ullah. In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Quetta recovered six kgs Hashish from Mir Town Saryab road, Quetta alongwith motorcycle. In sixth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Balochistan, recovered 1300 kgs Opium from Killi Naghai at Tehsil Muslim Bagh and District Qilla Saif Ullah. In the seventh operation, Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 25 kgs Hashish from a parcel which was booked by Nasir Ali Abbasi resident of District Dadu from TCS area office Baleli road District Quetta. In backtracking of said case, Police Station ANF Hyderabad conducted a raid at Mohallah Wadden Shah, Damali Chowk District Dadu and arrested the above named accused accordingly. In eighth operation, Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 1.100 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Abdul Salam resident of Mastung and Muhammad Karim resident of Noshki near Gidan Munir Ahmed road District Quetta. In the ninth operation, Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 1320 Kgs Morphine from the general area of Killi Khano Chaman road District Pishin. In tenth operation, Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 18 kgs Hashish at Super Mekhtar Bus Terminal Jabl-e-Noor District Quetta from personal possession of arrested 4 x female accused Sana Muqaddas, Saba Ahmed resident of Okara, Noureen resident of Lahore and Rabia resident of Sheikhupura.

ANF Punjab, Police Station ANF Faisalabad intercepted a Mazda Truck near Itifaq Town Malowana Moar Bhakkar road District Jhang and recovered 391 Kgs Hashish and 72 kgs Opium from the secret cavity of the seized truck. 2 x accused Noor Mat Khan resident of District Khyber and Aqal Zarin resident of Lower Dir were arrested on the spot. In another operation, Police Station ANF Lahore intercepted a Saudi Arabia (KSA) bound suspected parcel from International Courier Service Centre Kot Lakhpat, Lahore.

During the search 3.980 kgs suspected drugs were recovered from the said parcel, which was soaked in 8 x gents suits. The said parcel was booked by Liaqat Ali resident of Lahore. In the third operation, Police Station ANF Punjab arrested 1x Pakistani national Aqil Wazir resident of District Khyber at Allama Iqbal international Airport (AIIAP) Lahore. During the search, 1.462 Kgs Methamphetamine (ICE) was recovered which was concealed in the bottom of his trolley bag. In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Multan intercepted a Motorcycle near Al-Median Bricks Company Shehar Sultan Alipur Muzaffargarh road and recovered 14.400 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Mujahid Riaz resident of Muzaffargarh and Muhammad Shoukat resident of Bahawalpur. In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Multan, intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car near Kabir wala Toll Plaza Abdul Hakeem Kabirwala road, District Khanewal and recovered 7.200 Kgs Hashish & 8.400 Kgs Opium from secret cavity of seized vehicle. 3 x accused Shabbir Akbar resident of Islamabad, Shehraz Khan resident of Charsadda and Muhammad Amin resident of Khanewal were arrested on the spot. In sixth operation, Police Station ANF Multan intercepted a Hino Truck loaded with Cantaloupe (Garma Fruit) near Sakhi Sarwar Toll Plaza DG Khan road District Dera Ghazi Khan and recovered 180 kgs Hashish from secret cavities of seized truck and personal possession of arrested accused Allah Ditta and Sammar Hussain residents of Multan.