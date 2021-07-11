PDMA alerts Lahore about rain spell, urban flooding

Pakistan Disaster Monument Authority (PDMA) has predicted monsoon rains from July 12 (Monday) in Lahore along with possible urban flooding.

A PDMA spokesperson said on Sunday that an alert has been issued to all concerned departments to finalize arrangements to combat possible flooding.

The PDMA issued the alert and also shared the copy with the Punjab Chief Secretary, SMBR Relief Commissioner and to all commissioners across Punjab.

Pakistan Meteorological office also forecasted that strong monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are likely to reach upper parts of the country from Monday evening/night and rain-wind/thundershower with gusty winds are expected in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, southeast Sindh and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The weather office predicted partly cloudy weather is expected in upper and central parts of the country however, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy fall) and gusty winds are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, upper and central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Past 24 Hour Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Islamabad City (Golra 55, ZP 52, Saidpur 35, Bokra 19 & A/P 09), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 42 & Shamsabad 32), Mandi Bahauddin 14, Chakwal & Mangla11, Murree 08, Jhelum 05, Lahore A/p 04, Sialkot City & Kasur 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 18, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot 04, Khyber -Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 33, Malam Jabba 26, Parachinar 06, Dir 02, Saidu Sharif 01, Balochistan: Lasbela 18, Panjgur & Kalat 05.

Saturday’s highest maximum Temperature’s (°C): Nokkundi 47, Dalbandin, D.I. Khan 45 and Sibbi 44.