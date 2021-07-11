Maryam warns govt against stealing PML-N’s mandate in Kashmir polls

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that she and her father Nawaz Sharif had a blood relation with the people of Kashmir.

Addressing a public gathering at Hatyan Bala, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir (AJK), she told Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government against making Kashmir the fifth province of Pakistan and also trying to rob PML-N of its mandate in the elections to be held on July 25th. “If you try to rob our party of its mandate, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider will not spare you,” she warned.

Maryam questioned why India snatched from Kashmir the special status it had granted to the state under Article 370 of its constitution when Imran Khan was Pakistan’s prime minister. “You have lost Pakistan’s case on Kashmir,” she alleged.

She said that the PTI government’s only agenda was to divide Kashmir. “Imran Khan, please bring with you the list of your contributions to the Kashmir issue next time you visit AJK,” she commented.

She said she had a message for people of the Indian occupied Kashmir, and that was PML-N stood by them in these times when they were facing brutalities at the hands of Indian forces.

PML-N vice president said today every segment of society in Pakistan was mourning the rise of PTI to power. “Do you want the same ‘incompetent’ government to come to power in AJK as well,” she put a question to the gathering.

She said a ‘selected’ person had no respect neither at home nor outside.