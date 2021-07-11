DC orders probe into Qizilbash family’s complaint about fake land transfer

Deputy Commissioner Muddassir Riaz Malik has ordered an inquiry into the matter of illegal possession, tampering with the record of land worth millions in Mauza Rakh Khumba, Tehsil Lahore.

Complainant Fateh Ali Khan wrote to the DC that their land manager’s wife Asmat Gul got prepared a fake ownership deed of their 195 kanals and 15 marlas – mutation No 9108 dated December 19- located at mouza Rakh Khumba tehsil Lahore. The relevant facts of the case are that Fateh Ali Khan Qizilbash is son of Riaz Ali Khan Qizilbash and Begum Afsar Sultan Qizilbash who gifted him the land she owned in 1999. Later, Sabir Hussain, their land manager, with the connivance of local patwari grabbed the valuable land in question and go the land transferred to his wife Asmat Gul through mutation No 9108 whereas the said mutation was actually entered in favor of only Anwar.

However, through a bogus entry, the name of Asmat Gul was entered later on in this said mutation in a different link. Subsequently, Sabir Hussain in league with revenue field staff removed the past of sarkar and patwar of mutation no 13279 of Hiba for an area measuring 152K 6M entered and sanctioned by Anwar S/o Zulfiqar Ali khan in favor of Afsar Sultan Qizilbash concerning Rept Roznamcha Waqiati No 505 dated 11 November 2006 and inserted bogus mutation having tampering of mutation and insertion of the name of Asmat Gul.