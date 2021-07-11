Residents in jubilation after Keti Bunder gets water supply scheme 40 years later

After almost four decades, the rehabilitation of the Water Supply scheme has sent a wave of Joy and Jubilation among the residents of Keti Bunder, a settlement alongside the coastal belt of District Thatta.

The scheme worth Rs187.219 million would be serving the needs of a large population at the vast coastal settlement claimed MPA Pakistan Peoples Party Ali Hassan Zardari who is said to be the moving spirit behind the scheme.

He said that for years the coastal communities had no source of safe drinking water and owing to that they were consuming unsafe water causing several diseases but now they would be getting safe drinking water at their doorsteps.

He said that he was also striving hard to provide additional water reservoirs by the newly rehabilitated water supply system to keep the facility running throughout the year and also supply water to nearby villages through a 21,000-feet-long pipeline in near future.

Sajid Hussain Malah, an official of public health engineering told local reporters that there were three reservoirs with a capacity of around 4.5 million gallons that were made operational through a 41,000-feet-long and 10-inch diameter pipeline.

Adding that these reservoirs would be filled through the Udero Lala Canal.”Those who have left Keti Buder due to unavailability of clean potable water would return now to their abodes,” hoped Sattar Temro, a local Villager.

Ghani Katiyyar said that Hameed Phanwer- a local PPP leader played a vital role in the execution of this scheme that had ended the decades-long water crisis in the area.

The rehabilitated scheme had been executed in 1974 but high oceanic currents frequently gushing into Keti Bandar and its suburbs had washed it away.

Now, the banks of the reservoirs have been raised reasonably and strengthened properly to save it from the oceanic currents and ensure prompt water facility to locals.

Locals have expressed their profound delight after the execution of this scheme that will now benefit them for years if maintained properly.