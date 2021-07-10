Initiatives taken to promote tourism, trade in KP: Akbar Ayub

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan Saturday said the provincial government had launched various initiatives to promote tourism, economy and trade.

He was talking to delegations led by Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Ahmad Hussain Shah and MPA, Laiq Muhammad Khan. The public representatives, in the delegations, informed the minister about problems faced by the people of their areas.

He said that keeping in view the strategic importance of Hazara Division, the government was giving special focus to development of the area and to ameliorate socio-economic conditions of people, adding, the problems of the entire Hazara Division including Mansehra would be resolved on priority basis.

The minister said the provincial government was working to eradicate corruption and ensure transparency following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He also urged the party workers to make preparations for upcoming local bodies elections.